Here’s how to be part of Great British Bake Off 2018 - apply now

Applications are now open for the 2018 series of The Great British Bake Off.

If you are brilliant with brioche, marvellous with meringue or super with Sponge, then why not put your baking skills to the test?

Contestants and stars of the Great British Bake Off 2017 SUS-170825-150836001

Producers of the show - which controversially moved to Channel 4 from the BBC ahead of the last series - are looking for a fresh batch of brilliant, amateur bakers to ‘dough’ battle and enter the tent for the ninth series of The Great British Bake Off.

Channel 4 confirmed earlier this month that Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will return to front the show next year.

“If you or someone you know, is ready to sieve the dream,” say the producers, “then why not take a whisk and apply now?”

Deadline for all applications is Sunday 7th January 2018.

You can apply online at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk, phone 0207 067 4837 or email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk