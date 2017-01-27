Jobs boost as store opens

Trade retailer Screwfix is to officially open its first store in Dunstable on Thursday February 2 on Eastern Avenue, creating 15 new jobs.

Screwfix’s new Dunstable Store Manager, Tony Jackson is proud of the contribution the new store has made to employment figures in the region.

“We have employed local people from around the Dunstable area. Our new team includes people of all ages and levels of experience, but the most important requirement is that they have the right attitude and can offer superb customer service. Everyone here is really looking forward to the store opening.”

Tradespeople and DIYers are all invited to attend the Dunstable Screwfix opening on Eastern Avenue where they can also demonstrate their skills in a free-to- enter competition. The winner will receive a 40in smart TV.

Throughout the store’s launch celebration period from Thursday 2 nd February and through the weekend until Sunday February 5 all product ranges will carry a 10% discount among other store specific special offers.