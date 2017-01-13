McDonalds seeks upgrade to restaurant

McDonalds is looking to upgrade its A5 Hockliffe restaurant by extending its building, improving its drive-thru and nearly doubling the number of parking spaces.

Currently the Watling Street fast food outlet has just 26 spaces for cars, but changes put forward to Central Beds Council would up that to 46 by converting a turfed patio area to the rear of the site.

The plan also seeks two small extensions – to improve back-of-house facilities, and also the entrance lobby.

McDonalds states: “The introduction of the tandem ordering will have a minimal impact on the building. The existing booths will be removed and replaced with new full width windows. The new windows will improve the relationship between the customer and the crew member.”