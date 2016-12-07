Merry Mariachi band bring cheer to Dunstable Amazon workers

Workers at Amazon’s Dunstable warehouse were treated to a Mariachi band to celebrate Black Friday and the countdown to Christmas.

The fulfilment centre’s events included special edition t-shirts, a Mariachi band, games and cupcakes for everyone.

Amazon Dunstable general manager, Jonatan Gal, said: “The Dunstable fulfilment centre is happy to have played a role in signalling the start of Christmas with our special Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, helping customers taking advantage of thousands of great deals to stock up on gifts for loved ones.

“We decided to plan a series of events for all of the team to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday and it was fantastic to see everyone in Dunstable help get the countdown to Christmas underway.”