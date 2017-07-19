Motorists warned of Airport Way resurfacing work in Luton

Road resurfacing will take place in Airport Way, Luton, over five nights from Monday, July 24 to Saturday, July 29.

The work will take place between 10pm and 5am and during these hours Airport Way will be closed and there will be diversions in operation to direct traffic around the works.

Marshals will also be on site, where possible, to assist residents and manage temporary traffic management arrangements.

Cllr Paul Castleman, portfolio holder for Highways at Luton Borough Council, said: “These works are a vital component in Luton’s investment in its roads and will help to alleviate potholes and stop them from forming. The works have been planned to minimise disruption, however there may be some inevitable delays.

“We ask drivers to take this into consideration when planning journeys, particularly passengers travelling to Luton Airport who are advised to allow extra time for their journey as the roadworks may cause some congestion.”

Anyone requiring further information should contact Angus Davison by phone on 01582 546965 or email Angus.Davison@luton.gov.uk

For up to date information on Luton’s roadworks, including diversion routes, visit www.luton.roadworks.org