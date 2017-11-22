Mum blasts B&M over store’s Christmas letter which breaks the ‘unwritten Santa Code’

B&M has apologised after a furious mum accused the store of almost ruining Christmas for her children with one of its products.

Emma Mander, 34, took to Facebook after spotting a ‘Santa’s Reply Letter Pack’ at B&M’s till with the header ‘Letter from Santa’ at the top.

The furious mum said she was with her youngest child in the store when she noticed the letter and claimed that it breaks the ‘unwritten Santa code’.

She said that the placement of the card could ‘ruin the magic of Christmas’ and would have led to some difficult questions if one of her three children had spotted it.

Posting on Facebook she said: “Why did you think 1. It was acceptable to sell these in the first place (do it online maybe?) and 2. To put them right at the till so that parents can’t avoid with their kids?!

“I’m just glad I didn’t have my older two with me, who I’m trying desperately to keep believing in the magic of Christmas ... and Santa ... “

If they’d have seen something clearly labelled “Santa’s Reply Letter” there would have been all sorts of questions ... why do they sell these in B&M Mum? Doesn’t Santa have them typed up in the North Pole Mum? Are all the letters I’ve had just bought from a shop Mum?!

“Yours, A disgruntled Xmas Ninja Mum of a very inquisitive, still believes but Inspector Clouseau type almost 8 year Old, a full believing 6 year Old (and a baby that was with me, who can’t read yet so luckily has no idea) Parents avoid B&M when kids are in tow just in case!!.”

The letter has Santa’s ‘address’ printed on the top right hand side of the page and a badge which reads ‘Santa’s Little Helper’.

The text reads: “Dear.... As it’s nearly Christmas I thought I’d write to let you know that as you have been good this year, your name is on my present list, here in the North Pole.

“I will bring you lots of gifts and leave them next to your tree. “Just you wait and see! Have a Merry Christmas. Lots of love from Santa.”

B&M have now apologised to the mother for the card and said they would be reviewing its position of the product in its stores.