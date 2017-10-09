New homes will help people get on the ladder

The go-ahead has been given for 61 new affordable homes at Brewers Hill Road, Dunstable.

The 100% affordable scheme, a first for housing association Catalyst in the town, will be 43 homes for shared ownership and 18 for affordable rent. The homes will be made up of 38 two, three and four bedroom houses and 23 two bedroom apartments, catering for both the first time buyer and family markets.

The new development is on a brownfield site close to the centre of Dunstable.

The homes will create a new frontage to Brewers Hill Road and face on to a series of internal streets, designed to be accessible for both pedestrians and cyclists. The scheme also features several landscaped spaces, with street-facing green frontages and private back gardens.

Contractors are expected to be appointed later this year, with the project due to start in early 2018 and the first completions to follow in 2019.

Irene Craik, Director of architects Levitt Bernstein, said: “This development will transform a neglected corner of Dunstable into a welcoming, family-friendly environment that provides much needed affordable homes for local people. We’re delighted that our proposals have been approved and look forward to seeing them come to fruition over the next two years.”

Tom Titherington, Executive Director of Property & Growth said: “Catalyst has been able to make this a 100% affordable scheme because of our financial strength and our skill in building fantastic new homes across London and the South East that people want to buy.

“Our proposals will invigorate a disused site to provide an attractive new neighbourhood for our residents.”