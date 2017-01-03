Shops light up town

As you may know, Dunstable Town Council provides the Christmas Lighting Scheme for Dunstable town centre, writes Dunstable Town Centre manager Clare Brett.

Unfortunately the Council can’t take all the credit for our Christmas illuminations, as many of you also make a fabulous festive effort with your homes and businesses for the season.

To celebrate these efforts and encourage more people to light the way to Christmas, I told you about the Christmas Lighting competition launched back in October.

Businesses in the town centre were asked to take part in the Festive Shop Front Competition for 2016 and a total of 17 signed up to have their premises judged.

Once all the forms were in, I spent the afternoon of Wednesday 21 December in the company of the Mayor of Dunstable and Chairman of the Dunstable Joint Committee, visiting each of the premises and scoring their festive fronts and now we have a winner!

I am pleased to announce that Angliss Carpets of Church Street has been judged the winning entry and will receive an advert in the Town Council’s Talk of the Town magazine (March/April edition).

Lisa Roberts Catering and Hair Boutique were runners up.