Teamwork as football club joins forces with library

Dunstable Town Football Club has developed links with Dunstable Library to develop and promote educational activities with local schools and the youth section of the club.

This will include the Library delivering a half-day workshop for primary school children that will get youngsters researching the social history of the town and the history of the club using artefacts such as past copies of the Dunstable Gazette, football club programmes and books.

The club will also be hosting talks by the Club Historian and running a Match Attax football card swap club to encourage young children to learn how to swap and share cards as well as developing their literacy and numeracy skills. The Library will create a permanent exhibition dedicated to the history of the club.

The workshop has been developed with the club and Totternhoe Lower School, the club’s Community School for 2016-17 and will be further developed by Weatherfield Academy, the Community School of Season for 2017-18.

Alex Alexandrou, Interim Chairman said: “For the first time, it will bring together schools, the Library and the club to enhance young people’s understanding of local history in an engaging and fun manner”.

Carly Levingstone, Area Manager South Leisure, Libraries and Countryside for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “We look forward to helping to develop it by working with young students from local schools and young players from the club’s youth sides”.

Joe Selmes, Headteacher of Weatherfield Academy said: “We are delighted to be involved with Dunstable Town FC because of its history and involvement in the local community and working with Dunstable Library to enable our pupils to gain the skills they need for a successful future”.