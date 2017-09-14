Tigers on football journey with Dunstable’s Suitcase Travel

A Dunstable travel agency is proud to be the new shirt sponsors for a team of young footballers.

Suitcase Travel, of Queensway, will have their logo on the kits and shirts of Dunstable Town Football Club Under 10s Tigers, as they hope to create a positive impact in the community.

Penny Silford, sales and marketing executive, said: “We saw the team’s Facebook post which said they were looking for sponsors and got in touch.

“We’re hoping to get the Suitcase Travel name out there and work with community, which is part of our ethos.

“We will be there at games and events cheering the team on, while the youngsters can help out at our events, supporting us and handing out leaflets.

“Coach Karl Clarke and his son came to drop some shirts off on Saturday with a lovely thank you card.”

The family-run travel agency are hoping that their sponsorship will give the team extra luck, and it seems to have paid off, as on Sunday the Tigers played Flitwick Under 10s and won 11 - 1.

Meanwhile, Suitcase Travel are looking forward to a successful year with the launch of monthly Wednesday coffee mornings with a free talk about a different type of holiday from an industry expert.

Penny said: “It’s good to be part of the community and a fun way to let people know that we work with tour operators.

“Travel agents are no more expensive than going online; we’re the same price – or better! Tour operators also put their marketing budget into Suitcase Travel.

“We hope people come along to see the wide variety of holidays we have on offer, meet the team and have the chance of finding their perfect holiday.”

On Wednesday, September 20, at 11am, Newmarket Holidays will be visiting to discuss Christmas market holidays and tours such as river cruises and escorted tours. Some tours are on a coach to Europe – so there’s no need to fly.

In October, Hurtigruten will be talking about their Norway cruises, before Premier Holidays discuss Asia and South Africa in November, and in December Cosmos will be promoting escorted tours.

> www.dtfc-tigers.co.uk

Suitcase Travel: 01582 349480.