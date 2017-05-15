Top housing award goes to Priory View

Central Bedfordshire Council has scooped four gongs at a prestigious building industry awards, which brought more recognition for Dunstable’s Priory View.

At the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Central Building Excellence Awards, Priory View – the Council’s landmark independent living scheme, designed and built by Kyle Smart Associates and Galliford Try – won the award for Best Social or Affordable New Housing Development. This comes soon after the Dunstable development was named the Best Independent Living Scheme in the national Pinders Healthcare Design Awards.

The Council also celebrated success in three other awards including Creasey Park Drive in Dunstable being named Best Inclusive Building, working with Sherwood Architects and Meadsway Construction Ltd; work with Domestic Designs winning Best Partnership with a Local Authority Building Control Team and the LABC Residential Site Agent of the Year prize going to Ivan Brotherton for Bloor Homes at Silsoe.

Jason Longhurst, Central Bedfordshire Council Director of Regeneration and Business, said: “We are delighted with these awards, as they recognise partnerships and good practice between us and the private sector, as highlighted by our work with Domestic Designs and Bloor Homes. Partners and colleagues within the Council have also built positive working relationships with our building control team to achieve high-quality buildings in Priory View and Creasey Park Drive, which demonstrate the ethos of sustainability that is at the heart of our approach to growth and development, all contributing towards making Central Bedfordshire a great place to live and work.”

All regional winners qualify for the Grand Finals.