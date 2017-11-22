Wizz Air expansion brings 150 new jobs to Luton

Wizz Air this week announced a massive expansion at its Luton base, with 150 extra jobs, five new routes, and the addition of four Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet by June 2018.

The allocation of four more Airbus A320 aircraft, each equipped with 186 seats, brings the total number of aircraft in Wizz Air’s Luton fleet to five.

Over the past year months Wizz has carried more than 5.5 million passengers on its Luton routes alone, an increase of 11% compared to 2016, making them the second largest carrier at Luton airport.

Wizz Air, which employs 30 people currently, is expanding its capacity at Luton by 15% year on year, and will offer in 2018 more than 6.9 million seats on its 46 routes to 20 countries.

The new routes will see daily flights to Larnaca in Cyprus, and to Bratislava in Slovakia, whilst four flights per week will operate to Tallinn in Estonia and three flights per week to Tirana in Albania and Lviv in Ukraine. Seats on the new routes are already on sale

The additional aircraft will also allow Wizz to increase the frequency of flights on three of its most popular routes. Starting in Spring 2018 flights to Tel Aviv and Suceava become daily, and Prishtina flights will increase from two to three times per week.

Owain Jones, Chief Corporate Officer at Wizz Air said: “We are thrilled that after only five months on from opening our base in Luton, we’re announcing a massive expansion by allocating four additional aircraft Airbus A320 to our Luton fleet. Our investment brings benefits to the local community by creating 150 new direct jobs, as well as stimulating more jobs market in aviation and related industries. #

“Wizz Air’s network from Luton will expand with five new routes, to Larnaca in Cyprus, Tallinn in Estonia, Lviv in Ukraine, Bratislava in Slovakia and Tirana in Albania, creating more choice for our passengers and even more opportunities to discover Europe on WIZZ’s low-fare routes.

“Our friendly and dedicated team looks forward to welcoming our passengers onboard to enjoy WIZZ’s lowest fares and excellent onboard service”.

Nick Barton, Chief Executive Officer at Luton Airport, said: “The announcement that Wizz Air is expanding its operation at LLA is great news for passengers, the airport and the local economy.

“Our redevelopment is focused on creating an even better experience for more passengers and that includes increasing our choice of destinations. We look forward to building on our already strong relationship with Wizz, as we deliver a bigger, better LLA”.