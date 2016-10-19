Can you help bring Santa to Dunstable?

The Dunstable Truck Convoy team is asking for the public’s help to bring Santa to Dunstable on Saturday, December 3. The team has arranged for Father Christmas to take a tour of on the High Street from 9am and then settle at Market Square to meet the children of the town.

They are appealing for volunteers to help on the day and donate gifts for the children.

Mark Brookside, of Dunstable Truck Convoy, is one of the event organisers, he said: “We want to give our town’s finest and bravest children a visit from Santa.

“We would like to ask everyone to get involved, we still need help with sponsors, sorting out the grotto, donations for gifts, carol singers and support on the day. All the help we get is greatly appreciated.”

Santa will be in his grotto in Market Square in the afternoon, a visit to see him is £5, with all proceeds going to Scotty’s Little Soldiers and The Henry Allen Trust.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers is a charity that supports children who have lost a parent whilst serving in the British Armed Forces.

The Henry Allen Trust helps children and families affected by childhood cancer by providing treats and wishes to make memories and offering support and advice to families.

For more information or to help The Dunstable Truck Convoy, visit: www.facebook.com/Peoplessanta/.