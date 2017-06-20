Capital & Regional confirm Ken Ford will attend Hatters fans’ meeting this week

Capital and Regional executive Ken Ford will come face-to-face with supporters of Luton Town’s new stadium plan later this week.

Loyal Luton Supporters’ Club and Luton Town Supporters’ Trust have arranged a community meeting, inviting along a representative of the Mall Luton owners – who are the main objectors to the Hatters’ plans to build a 17,500 ground on Power Court along with a scheme for land adjacent to Junction 10, to include offices, retail space, a hotel and leisure amenities.

This afternoon a spokesman for C&R confirmed to this website: “Ken Ford will be representing Capital & Regional as their project director in Luton at the meeting.”

In a statement issued earlier this month, Mark Bradbury, Chairman of the Loyal Luton Supporters’ Club, and Tony Murray, Chairman of Luton Town Supporters’ Trust, criticised Capital & Regional for its opposition to the schemes.

The meeting, called so supporters can now ask direct questions to the company, will be limited to invited guests.

This website has agreed not to disclose the location, date or time of the event, which will take place towards the end of this week, at the request of the supporters’ groups who fear the venue would otherwise be swamped by interested fans.

Those also invited to attend include Gavin Shuker MP, Luton Council leader Hazel Simmons and deputy council leader Sian Timoney. Also one of the architects, Mike Moran, who is working on the stadium will be on the top table.

The Chamber of Commerce, Hart Hill Residents’ Association, and Church representatives have also been invited along to enable a range of opinions to be aired, not just those of football supporters.

In a previous interview Mr Ford criticised Luton Town’s plans and made a series of arguments against the football stadium being situated near The Mall.

He said: “A football stadium is not necessarily appropriate.

“The reality is these are big buildings which are fundamentally used for four to six hours per week... So they don’t actually contribute too much to the economic vitality of a town centre.”

C&R say they would like to put an urban park on Power Court “where people can live and play and work”.