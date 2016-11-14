Car seized after hare coursing reported in Elmswell

Five men were arrested and their car seized after police received a report of hare coursing in Elmswell at the weekend.

Officers were called at 9am on Saturday November 12 to reports of a group of men with dogs in a field near Ashfield Road.

After a search of the area police stopped a a silver Mazda estate at about 9.50am containing a group of men and dogs in The Street, Badwell Ash.

The car was seized under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and the occupants, four men from Surrey and one from Berkshire, were arrested on suspicion of trespassing on private land in pursuit of game.

They were a 44-year-old and a 27-year-old from the Camberley area, two 31-year-olds from the Lightwater and Leatherhead areas and a 23-year-old from the Sandhurst area of Berkshire

They were questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and bailed to return there on January 3.

Witnesses should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 65906/16.