Car wash for winter relief campaign

Thanks to the hard work of a team of energetic volunteers, Luton’s rough sleepers will receive backpack survival kits containing sleeping bags, blankets, scarves, food and other essentials. The team took over the Al-Hira Centre car park last Saturday and spent six hours cleaning vehicles, raisimg £350 for the winter relief campaign. Al Hira Centre spokesman Dawood Masood said: “It’s always great to see people coming together to help those in need in our community.

“Islam puts great emphasis on respecting your neighbours and looking after those less fortunate.” Organiser Ashfaq Ahmed added: “The local community really came out to support us and I have to thank everyone who helped and got involved.”