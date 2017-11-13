CCTV catches Luton man fly tipping

A taxi driver from Luton has been fined after he was caught fly tipping in Houghton Regis.

Lutfur Rahman, of Lollard Close, was caught fly tipping, by Central Bedfordshire Council’s CCTV, on two occasions at the high street bottle bank.

He was caught dumping a small fridge freezer, four black bin bags, a child’s car seat and some boxes between Thursday, May 22, and Tuesday, July 4.

He was one of two offenders who were asked to attend Luton Magistrates Court last week.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £1,200, ordered to pay costs of £955 and a victim’s surcharge of £120.

The other offender, Jena O’Halleron, of Leighton Buzzard, and the driver of her vehicle were caught throwing takeaway boxes from the car at the Poynters Road Roundabout, Dunstable, on May 22. She was caught on a dash cam provided by a member of the public.

She failed to attend court and was found guilty of not responding to the Section 108 Questionnaire and was fined £440, ordered to pay £375 towards prosecution costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Councillor Budge Wells said: “By using dash cam images provided by a member of the public and our own CCTV images, it shows how cameras can help reduce crime, nuisance and anti-social behaviour, and assist in securing arrests and prosecutions.

“We have a zero-tolerance attitude toward fly-tipping and littering in Central Bedfordshire, and our Environmental Protection, CCTV, Waste and Legal teams work relentlessly to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

“Failure to properly dispose of any type of waste is simply not acceptable, and we will take action against anyone caught - regardless of the type or quantity of discarded waste.”