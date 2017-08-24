CCTV issued after burglary at Dunstable’s Highwayman Hotel

Bedfordshire Police has released CCTV images as part of an investigation into a Dunstable hotel burglary.

At approximately 1am on Monday, July 24, two rooms at the Highwayman Hotel in London Road were burgled. The offenders were disturbed but made off on a moped, taking property including cash.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “I would like anybody with information about this offence to come forward and speak to me. I am keen to speak to anyone who recognises the person in the image, as they may have information which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101 quoting JD/31538/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.