Celebrated author at Lealands High presentation event

Local children’s author Stephen Kelman – whose debut novel Pigeon English was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2011 – was guest speaker at Lealands High’s annual presentation evening.

He said: “It was a great honour to share in the celebrations of the wonderful students and their achievements – recognition well deserved for a group of young people who have shown great commitment to self-improvement, and whose tenacity and enthusiasm for learning are truly inspirational.

“So much talent on display! They make me proud to be from Luton – and give me great hope for the future.”

More than 350 students, staff and parents attended the event with pupils from each year group presenting a review of the past year and their experiences at the school. This included the aspirations they have for the coming year and the challenges they may face.

The ceremony culminated with a performance by Lealands’ Performing Arts students from the recent production of the musical Chess.