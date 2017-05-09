Celebrating foster carers

Central Bedfordshire Council is marking Foster Care Fortnight by celebrating the important work that foster carers do and encourage others to foster a child.

The theme for this year is ‘foster care transforms lives’ and runs until Sunday, May 21.

In Central Bedfordshire there is a particular need for people who can foster older children, children with challenging behaviours, unaccompanied young asylum seekers and sibling groups. Fostering is open to everyone and you do not have to own your own home, the main requirements are being able to offer youngsters who have entered the care system the time, space and support to develop and enjoy a childhood.

Sue Harrison, the council’s Director of Children’s Services, said: “Our foster carers offer children a loving home and emotional support and security which they may not otherwise have - through no fault of their own. If you would like to join them and do something incredible then we would love to hear from you.”

If you would like to foster a child, call 0300 300 8181 or email fostering@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.