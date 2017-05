Some of the leading names in widwifery spoke at a recent conference at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital, showcasing best practice and celebrating the International Day of the Midwife.

Trust chairman Simnon Linnett presented annual awards to 10 midwives (some of whom are pictured above).

Topics covered at the conference included inpsiring midwifery, sepsis, hypno-birthing, antenatal support and preparation and staff well-being.