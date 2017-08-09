Channel swim to raise money for charities

A former Manshead student will be attempting to swim across the English Channel at the end of the month to help four charities.

Rose Hawkins, of Eaton Bray, will be swimming from Dover to Calais to raise money for Marie Curie, The British Heart Foundation, Willen Hospice and Medical Detection Dogs.

Rose will attempt to swim the English Channel to raise money for charity

The 24-year-old has been preparing for the challenge by combining indoor swimming and open water sessions.

She said: “The Channel swim is 21 miles, the shortest distance from Dover to Cap Gris-Nez, but there is a chance I will swim much further than that depending on the tides and I expect it to take between 12 and 16 hours.

“It is something I have always wanted to do and although this is a personal challenge, I have decided to try and raise some money for some worthy causes.

“Marie Curie is a charity that my family have personally had experience with and made a huge impact through a very difficult part of our lives. British Heart Foundation is another charity that is close to my heart.

“Medical detection dogs can be used for all kinds of medical conditions, from assisting those with disabilities to detecting cancer. I have also chosen Willen Hospice due to the care they provide to those who are terminally ill and the particular help they gave a very close family friend.”

During the challenge Rose will have to face weather changes, tide changes and may come across jelly fish, sharks, tankers, ferries in the shipping lanes and sewage.

Her mum Marian Hawkins said: “We are so proud and in awe of her commitment for such a huge challenge. Rose has such a kind nature and does so much for other people. The charities are very close to our families’ hearts and whatever Rose manages to raise will make us feel so happy that she has been able to give something back to causes that have been able to assist us in the past.”

To make a donation to Rose’s challenge, go to: bit.ly/RoseChannelSwim.