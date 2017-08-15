Charity celebrates 21 years

Kids In Action is hosting a party at Venue 360 in Luton on Saturday, September 30, to celebrate its’ 21st birthday.

The charity is inviting everyone to the party to celebrate 21 years of providing social activities, opportunities and days out for children and young adults with special needs and disabilities.

To mark the milestone the charity has organised a performance from Signature Swing on the night.

Founder of the charity Paul Bowen-James said: “It’s amazing to be celebrating 21 years, to think of how we started and how far we’ve come is quite an achievement.

“We want everyone to come and celebrate, we will have Signature Swing with Joe Corrigan and George Anthony.

“The campaign ties in nicely with the 21st because we want to raise money to buy the charity’s base in Dunstable.

“I want to leave a legacy for the charity, so it will always have a stable home to run the activities from.”

All money raised will go to the charity’s Key of the Door campaign. Tickets for the event are £29.50, to book a ticket call Kids In Action on 01582 477762.