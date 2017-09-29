Charity champion’s Everest trek to support her brave Bedfordshire family!

An inspirational Luton woman is trekking to Everest Base Camp to raise funds for two charities close to the heart of her Bedfordshire family.

Denise Kearney, 54, of Sundon Park, will begin her mission on Tuesday, October 10, in order to raise £5,000 to split between Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation.

Denise and her friend Louise at Kilimanjaro

The determined climber previously signed up to ascend Kilimanjaro for her 50th birthday, and despite suffering from cartilage damage during training and having to undergo a double knee operation, bravely summited the mountain in 2015.

After being told that she would not be able to climb Kilimanjaro, Denise now wishes to complete Everest Base Camp against the odds!

Denise said: “The British Heart Foundation is a cause very close to my heart.

“My father, Ron, of Houghton Regis, who I sadly lost three days after returning from Kilimanjaro, received three heart by-passes and a pacemaker which prolonged his life by at least 20 years.

Denise climbing Kilimanjaro

“A close family friend benefited from an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator), and one of my uncles, Colin, is undergoing life sustaining treatment following a recent heart attack.

“I’ve also known and lost many people to cancer, including my beloved nan, Grace, of Bedford, but I’ve also seen how research is saving people.

“My best friend, Kirsty Manning, who is only in her early 40s, has survived cancer twice, whilst a close family friend has beaten breast cancer and two of my uncles, Paul and Geoff, have won battles against prostate cancer.

“I’m inspired by the people I’m trying to help and this inspiration will push me to reach Everest Base Camp.”

> UK.virginmoneygiving.com/TREKFORLIFE