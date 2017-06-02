Cheers as Tithe Barn Primary School back on track

The headteacher of a struggling Houghton Regis primary school has been praised by Ofsted for delivering an action plan to raise school standards.

Deborah Pargeter became interim headteacher of Tithe Farm Primary School in January following a spate of staff departures.

The school had been rated ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted in October last year after a full inspection the previous month.

But after a recent monitoring visit, Ofsted inspector Cindy Impey noted signs of rapid improvement.

In a letter to Mrs Pargeter, she said: “Since taking on the role of interim headteacher, you have concentrated on developing focused and precise plans to address the key priorities from the previous inspection findings.

“These include raising the standards across teaching and learning through vigorous monitoring ... and by providing the necessary support for staff.”

The inspection noted that a ‘Rapid Improvement Plan’ had been implemented to tackle the problems identified in last year’s inspection.

It also found standards of teaching had improved through performance management meetings, with improved monitoring and accountability across the board.

The report went on: “Pupils are able to link values, such as being resilient, curious and reflective, in their own learning.

“One pupil was keen to explain how she had improved in spelling, grammar and punctuation since the beginning of the year.

“Some teachers set high expectations of work throughout lessons.”

The inspector noted that Central Bedfordshire Council had provided support to the school, and that it was satisfied with the progress being made.

The report added: “You and the leaders of the school demonstrate a relentless commitment and enthusiasm towards driving improvement.

“Since September, the school has made effective progress against all areas which were identified in the last inspection.”

>The report can be seen on the Ofsted website