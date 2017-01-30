Chip pan blaze damages Dunstable kitchen

An unattended chip pan resulted in a serious kitchen fire in a house in Dunstable on Wednesday.

The residents had evacuated the house before the fire crews arrived and tackled the blaze but 30% of the kitchen was damaged by the fire. The incident was closed at 12.29pm.

Community Safety Team Manager Pete Buckingham said: “Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire caused by a chip pan which had been left unattended whilst the owner went upstairs. When she realised that the pan had caught fire, she tried to put it out with a bucket of water which had the reverse affect and intensified the fire further. Half of all accidental fires in the home start in the kitchen. Never leave any pan unattended and always make sure you have one eye on the hob or oven and take care when cooking. Make sure that your home has working smoke alarms.”