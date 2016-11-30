Christmas choirs unite for Macmillan Cancer Support

Two festive choirs are going to be singing their hearts out in Dunstable, ready to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Caritas Harmony Choir, Luton, will be joining forces with children from Hadrian Academy Choir, Dunstable, for an evening of carols and songs on Sunday, December 11, at 6pm.

Town residents will be treated to the choral spectacle at St Mary’s Church, West Street, with tickets sold providing funding for Macmillan nurses, therapists, and campaigners across Bedfordshire.

The choir’s Musical Director, Margaret Blenkin, said: “I am really excited about our Christmas programme this year which will take you on a festive journey of song.

“The ladies have worked very hard and I’m sure this will shine through in their performance.

“Caritas Harmony and the children from Hadrian Academy have been rehearsing non-stop to make the evening a huge success.”

Caritas Harmony have been rehearsing and performing together for over 13 years.

During that time they have won numerous awards for their singing, most recently two significant choral awards at The Bedfordshire Festival of Music at The Corn Exchange, Bedford.

They have always supported charities since their founding and Macmillan are really honoured to be their chosen charity for this event.

Pauline Craig, Area Fundraising Manager for Macmillan in Luton commented: “We are so grateful for Caritas Harmony and Hadrian Academy for this event which sounds truly magical.

“I really hope people come along and support the event.

“Our ambition is to make sure no one in Bedfordshire faces cancer alone and and with the support from events like this we can get one step closer to reaching that goal”

Tickets are £8 with under 12s free .

They can be purchased online at www.caritasharmony.co.uk or you can call Jackie Howe 01582 599520.