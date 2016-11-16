Closed door helps save woman in house blaze

The combined quick action of Bedfordshire Firefighters and a closed door averted a potential fatality at a serious fire last night (Tuesday 15 th November) in Houghton Regis.

Fire crews from Dunstable and Toddington were called to the blaze at a terraced bungalow in Brentwood Close, Houghton Regis at 8.50pm.

They were alerted by passers-by who noticed that the property was alight.

Firefighters reached the property within six minutes and tackled the fire which resulted in significant fire and smoke damage.

The crews discovered that there was a woman suffering from smoke inhalation, in the bedroom.

The closed bedroom door had protected her from the worst of the fire and smoke.

She was rescued handed into the care of the Ambulance Service who then took her to hospital where she is recovering.

Group Commander Ade Yule said: “This was potentially a fatal situation as a woman was semi-conscious in her bed due to smoke inhalation when the crew found her.

“The closed door to the bedroom could have saved her. We advise making closing internal doors part of your home fire escape plan. Doing this may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. Also install and check smoke alarms in your home.”

The incident was closed at 21.58 and an investogation into the cause is underway.