Coming to a screen near you . . .

Luton Council has introduced a number of self-service screens around town to help those without home internet to access online services via their website.

And if you’ve never used a computer before, don’t worry – the Council is convinced you’ll find it easier than you think.

The screens are free to use and offer a range of assistance and support such as finding local GP and dental surgeries, schools, adult social care, employment and benefits.

People will also be able to apply for Universal Credit and renew their vehicle licences.

The screens have been installed at eight key locations making them easy to reach wherever residents live.

These include Luton Access office, Community House; Town Hall customer service centre; Disability Resource Centre and NOAH.