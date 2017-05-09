Bedfordshire Police’s Community Cohesion Team have won a Partnership Award at an awards ceremony at the University of Bedfordshire.

The team attended the Vice Chancellor’s Student Experience Awards on Wednesday, May 3. The annual ceremony recognises teams, departments, students and teachers for their outstanding contributions and achievements.

Following the appointment of the first Bedfordshire University Liaison Officer last year, the Community Cohesion Team was shortlisted for the award.

The team was nominated for outstanding partnership and leading the region in terms of achievements by Ruki Heritage, Head of Student Support at the University.

University Liaison Officer PC Liam Mitchell seeks to support students and promote the force as a career option, he also focuses on improving safety and reducing crime in the university community.

Chief Superintendent David Boyle said: “Although the Cohesion Team won this award, the driving force behind the achievement and success is PC Liam Mitchell.

“Liam has worked to build sustainable relationships with staff and students. His hard work and presence provides reassurance and helps to inform our University communities in Bedford and Luton about how to protect themselves from crime and anti-social behaviour risks.

“Over a short period his efforts have been quickly recognised and valued leading to him receiving this award.”

PC Liam Mitchell said: “I was honoured for the team to be nominated, let alone win.

“This award is testament to the hard work that we’ve been doing in close collaboration with Ruki Heritage at the University and her student support team. I would like to thank them for their daily efforts in sharing information and working together on key projects around student welfare, supporting victims of crime, and promoting Bedfordshire Police.”