Converting hard work into a career at London Wasps

Kingham Hill School student Joshua Lima is one step nearer his dream of a career in rugby after being accepted at the acclaimed London Wasps Academy.

The Year 13 pupil began his training earlier this month following successful trials in Coventry.

All players selected to join the Academy – where current and former England players began their international careers – have to show a high level of ability and commitment. This is tested through a number of drills and matches that assess speed, power and ball handling.

During his time at Wasps, Joshua will take part in weekly squad training, sessions and matches against other academies.

Speaking about his success, the 18-year-old said: “It’s always been my dream to play the sport I love.

“I hope to become the best player I possibly can be.”

He added: “The Academy gives me an opportunity to develop at a higher level and to learn from the very best, while also giving me the tools to improve myself.”

Joshua’a achievement comes hot on the heels of fellow Year 13 pupil Adam Smith’s success in being chosen to play for Irish Exiles – the rugby organisation representing Ireland at youth international level.

As a member of the Under 18 squad that toured Ireland, Adam got to play in their winning matches against the renowned Leinster and Ulster Rugby Clubs.

