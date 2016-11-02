Cost of living - fuel prices continue to rise

The cost of fuel continued to rise last week, albeit at a slightly less sharp rate than previously.Unleaded petrol is now at 116.0 pence per litre. This is 0.8 pence per litre more than the previous week.

Office of National Statistics figures show that the cost of diesel has risen by 0.7 pence per litre with the price at the pump now 118.4 pence per litre.

Fuel is more expensive than at the same time time last year, with unleaded petrol 8.8 pence per litre more expensive and diesel 8.3 pence per litre more than it was this week in 2015.