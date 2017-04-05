Council give the green light for new flats

Plans to convert The George in Silsoe into apartments has been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council, despite the Silsoe Community Society’s protests against the plans.

The application was submitted by J & D 2012 Ltd to Central Bedfordshire Council in November last year and the decision was made by the council at the Development Management Committee.

The developer plans to change the ground floor of The George, High Street, from a pub and takeaway to two units, including a pub and either a retail unit or restaurant. The first floor flat and eight hotel bedrooms will be changed to four self-contained flats.

Silsoe Community Society, made up of residents from the village, were against the planning application. The group organised a silent protest on the site visit and 50 members went to the committee meeting last Wednesday.

Maggie Herod, one of the society members, said: “We turned out in force with protest banners and we went to the meeting, unfortunately, despite our best efforts the committee went in favour of the developer. We wanted the pub to become a community hub, with bar, restaurant and post office. We are disappointed with the decision.”

The planning committee went in favour of the developer at the Development Management Committee on Wednesday.

Cllr Tom Nicols spoke at the committee, he said: “It could still have a public house, it could still have a restaurant and it could indeed, presumably, have a Post Office or another entity there, which could have a community function. I am happy to support Councillor Young’s view.”

The application was approved with the condition of a phasing condition.