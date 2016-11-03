Council suspends garden waste collection for the winter

Kerbside collection of household garden waste will be suspended across Central Bedfordshire during the winter.

Collections will be suspended from Monday, December 5, until Friday, February 24.

Residents are encouraged to check their last collection date as they vary, depending on the area, it will either be the week commencing Monday, November 21, or Monday, November 28.

The decision to stop the service during the quietest time of the year was made by Central Bedfordshire Council, as part of its financial planning process, and comes as a result of government funding cuts.

During the suspension green waste can be recycled at Household Waste Recycling Centres and residents are encouraged to compost at home, if they have enough space in their gardens.

A council scheme to encourage composting offers all Central Bedfordshire residents a discount on compost bins and accessories.

Councillor Budge Wells said: “Although significantly fewer people use the service over the winter months, the number of rounds and the associated cost to taxpayers is the same as during the summer months.

“We know that the kerbside collection of garden waste is important to our residents and to ensure we can continue to provide this service during times of high demand we have taken the decision to suspend the service for this period of low use.

“We appreciate the cooperation of residents to use their nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre and to help out any neighbours who don’t have access to transport.

“This short break will allow us to resume the normal fortnightly collection which is available free of charge to Central Bedfordshire residents throughout the rest of the year.”