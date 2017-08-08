Council to host a community day in Houghton Regis

Central Bedfordshire Council is holding a community day, Your Town - Your Future, in Houghton Regis on Wednesday, August 30, from 11am till 6pm.

The event, at Houghton Regis Baptist Church Hall, gives residents the opportunity to contribute their ideas and hear about the planned improvements coming to the town.

It is the start of a series of events and activities where the council will be liaising with the community to shape the future of the town.

The council is working on a number of projects to benefit the community, from Houghton Regis Central - a forthcoming independent living scheme for older people - to other proposals including education, leisure and housing.

Residents are encouraged to bring the whole family to the community day and there will be activities to support and encourage people to contribute their ideas.

There will be follow up events to build on people’s ideas.

Councillor Nigel Young said: “There are a wide range of exciting developments on the horizon for Houghton Regis.

“We want to raise awareness of these amongst the local community, so that they can better understand the projects coming to their town.

“At the event, we will welcome residents who wish to discuss specific development or regeneration initiatives.

“We also recognise that residents will want to talk about their own ideas and provide their thoughts on their neighbourhood, and so we are running some creative workshops to encourage participation by all age groups.

“Everyone is welcome to join us to take part in our ongoing discussions, as we aim to make Houghton Regis a great place to live and work.”