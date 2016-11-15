Councillors collect for Foodbank

Luton’s Labour councillors brought food items to their last meeting to be donated to Luton Foodbank.

Councillor Jennifer Rowlands – who sits on the Foodbank’s governing board – suggested the initiative to mark the week when the government’s latest reduction in the benefits cap comes into force.

She said: “Many Luton families will be finding it difficult to make ends meet this week, and will be reliant on Luton Foodbank to see them through.”

> The benefits cap reduction will take £2 million out of the local economy in the coming year.