Counselling services saved from closure at Luton’s TOKKO youth space

Luton charities have breathed a sigh of relief as they secure funds to keep counselling services free.

The town’s Relate team and their charity partner Sorted Counselling Services now have enough money to sustain free counselling for young people at the TOKKO youth space, Gordon Street, thanks to a successful funding application through Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation and its Luton Youth Fund programme.

Relate Bedfordshire and Luton CEO, Angela Foll, said: “It would have been a tragedy if we’d had to reduce or end the service after spending so long building trust. We’re so grateful to both funders.

“The service was at risk of closure from the end of March this year when funding would have run out.”

Currently just over 50 young people are on a waiting list for TOKKO, where counsellors help young people talk about a variety of problems from parental separation and bullying to pregnancy and sexual identity.

You can call TOKKO on: 01582 544990.