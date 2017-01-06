Appeal after New Year’s Eve assault

Police are appealing for information after an altercation in West Street, Dunstable, on New Year’s Eve.

At around 11.10pm, the victim heard a commotion in the street and went to investigate. An altercation with another man then ensued, and the victim was assaulted.

The suspect is described as a white man, of stocky build, who was wearing a grey Superdry sweatshirt.

PC Bradley Bowman, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident – we know that a passing group of men attempted to intervene, but did not leave any details. If you were part of a group and were in West Street on New Year’s Eve, please come forward as you may be able to help us piece together the events of the evening.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Bowman on 101 quoting reference number JD/53730/2016, or alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.