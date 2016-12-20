Appeal after teen stabbed in caddington

A teenager was stabbed yesterday in an incident at around 4.55pm in The Crescent, Caddington.

Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital.

Detective Constable Guy Steel-Jessop, investigating, said: “This is obviously a distressing incident and I’d appeal for anyone who witnessed it to get in touch so we can establish what happened. Fortunately the victim is stable in hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.”

A 15-year-old boy from Luton has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 292 of 19 December.