Bald lies catch out blue badge fraud

A man has been prosecuted for Blue Badge fraud after a Central Bedfordshire Council officer saw through his hair-brained excuse.

Leslie Turvey was spotted getting into the driver’s seat of a car displaying a Blue Badge and parked in a bay restricted to Blue Badge holders in Matthew Street car park, Dunstable, during a Blue Badge fraud exercise carried out by the council on 22 February 2017.

He told the council officer that the Blue Badge wasn’t his but that he was the carer of the badge holder – and the man was in the hairdresser.

That didn’t wash when a quick check proved that the badge holder was bald.

Turvey then said that the man would now be at the shops – but that again didn’t cut it as he couldn’t say where.

When the officer checked with the Blue Badge holder he confirmed that he was at home and that Turvey was doing some shopping for him.

Turvey later attended an interview under caution with the council.

In his defence, Turvey said that he believed he could use the Blue Badge if he was doing jobs for the holder, but having read the guidance material he now realised that was not the case.

At Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (25 July), Turvey pleaded guilty by letter to misusing a disabled person’s Blue Badge.

He was fined £200, ordered to pay £300 towards court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Councillor Richard Wenham, Executive Member for Corporate Resources and Deputy Leader of the council, said: “Fraudulently using a Blue Badge could not only land you in court, as this case proves, but is incredibly selfish as it takes away a parking space that people with mobility issues and other disabilities may need to use.

“We are cracking down on Blue Badge fraud here – so if you are thinking of parking illegally then don’t!”

If you suspect someone of illegally using a Blue Badge you can report it the council by calling 0300 300 8035 or emailing car.badges@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk