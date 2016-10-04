Boy badly injured in park dog attack

A teenage boy suffered serious injuries to his arm after being attacked by a dog in a Luton park on Sunday.

The boy was with friends at a park between Hibbert Street, Albert Road and New Town Street when the dog ran up to him, bit his left arm and then ran back to its owner.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident happened between 5-5.30pm and police are now appleaing for help to find the owner of the dog, described as a fully grown, brown Staffordshire bull terrier.

PC James Loi, investigating, said: “The owner of the dog is a man but unfortunately the victim has not been able to give us any further details as to his description, so we are appealing for the public’s help in identifying him.

“The incident took place in a busy park, and I’m hopeful that someone who was in the park on Sunday witnessed the incident and will be able to describe the owner to us.

“If you were in the park and you saw a person with a dog matching the description, or you know who the owner is, please do come forward.”

Contact PC Loi via 101 quoting crime reference number: C/40328/2016. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.