BREAKING: Man dies after being shot by firearms officer in Luton

A 24-year-old man has died after being shot by an officer responding to an incident in Hibbert Street, Luton.

Bedfordshire Police has referred the incident to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) after a man was shot by a firearms officer in Luton.

Police were called at around 1.30pm today to reports of a woman being attacked at a property in Tracey Court, off Hibbert Street.

Armed officers also attended and during the incident a 24-year-old man was shot by an officer.

The man was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics and then taken to hospital but was pronounced dead at 2.50pm. Next of kin have been informed.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “First and foremost our thoughts are very much with the family of the man involved in this tragic incident.

“The IPCC has been informed, as is standard protocol when someone has died following police contact, and as such it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.