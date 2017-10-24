Breaking news: Saima’s sister pleads guilty to her murder

A woman was facing a life sentence today (Tues) after pleading guilty to the murder of her sister in the house where they lived together.

Sabah Khan, 27, stabbed her older sister, mother of four Saima Khan to death while her young children were in the house.

At the time, other members of the family were at a local mosque attending a funeral.

They included Saima’s taxi driver husband, Hafeez Rehman.

The killing, which shocked the local community, took place late on the night of May 23 2016 at the family’s home in Overstone Road, Luton.

At first detectives investigated claims that a burglar had got into the property had carried out the killing.

Today Sabah Khan appeared at the Old Bailey to plead guilty to a single charge of the murder of her sister.

She appeared in custody wearing a black top and black trousers.

Her barrister Jo Sidhu QC asked that the case be adjourned and that she should be sentenced on Thursday of this week.

Judge Christopher Moss QC adjourned the hearing until Thursday remanding her back into custody.

The prosecution will give a full outline of the facts on Thursday.

There is only one sentence the judge can pass for murder and that is a life sentence.

But he will set out the number of year Sabah Khan must spend behind bars before she can be considered for parole.

After the case the senior investigating office, Detective Inspector Adam Gallop said “It was a horrific crime. I am for the family in that they are now able to move on to the next stage of the grieving process.”