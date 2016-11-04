Britain First chief fined for Bury Park incident

Britain First leader Jayda Fransen was yesterday (Thursday) found guilty of public order offences following a trial at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

Fransen, 30, was convicted of wearing a uniform for a political purpose and a religiously aggravated charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. The offences are in connection with an incident in Bury Park, Luton, in January.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Colbourne said: “We have a duty to protect our communities and will always act in their best interests, and would seek to prosecute anyone who breaks laws under the Public Order Act.”

Fransen was ordered to pay a total of £1,920 in fines and court costs and was issued a restraining order against the main witness in the case.