Burglary at Dunstable’s Honeycomb Unisex Hair and Beauty salon

An early morning burglary took place at Dunstable’s Honeycomb Unisex Hair and Beauty salon.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 4.43am this morning (September 13) to reports of a burglary at Honeycomb Unisex Hair and Beauty in Langdale Road, Dunstable.

“An investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 44 of today’s date.”