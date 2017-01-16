Burglary victim threatened with knife

A manhunt is on for two men who carried out a violent burglary in Luton on Friday (13 January).

At approximately 6.55pm two men forced their way into a property in Alexandra Avenue and threatened the occupant with a knife. The offenders, who were wearing balaclavas, demanded money and made off with the stolen cash in the direction of Marlborough Road.

Investigation Officer Jenita Tailor said: “This was a nasty and violent incident which has understandably left the victim shaken. I’m appealing for anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Alexandra Avenue on Friday to get in touch to help us find the men responsible. I’d like to reassure the public that we are working hard to investigate this incident, but their help could be vital in tracking down these ruthless offenders.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IO Tailor on 101 quoting reference C/1836/2017. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.