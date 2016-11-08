CCTV footage released after three people break into a house in Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police has released CCTV footage showing three individuals breaking into a house in Dunstable.

A house in Royce Close was broken into on Monday, October 17, between 9.45pm and 10pm, the incident was captured on the owner’s CCTV cameras surrounding the inside and outside of the property.

A door was smashed and items were damaged during the incident, a designer handbag and various smaller items were stolen.

The CCTV footage can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/YE1Z299j13g.

DC Dan Matcham said: “We really want to talk to the individuals shown in connection with the burglary.

“Although they have their faces covered the CCTV images are very clear and someone must recognise them from their clothing or the way they move.

CCTV image from a burglary in Dunstable

“We also suspect an individual was involved in the offence as a get-away driver, who was not caught on CCTV.

“If you think you know who they are, please contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

The force have offered burglary prevention advice for residents:

• Make your house look lived-in; if you’re out during the night, keep your lights on a timer so it seems like someone is home.

• Lock up when you leave; make sure all doors and windows on your house, vehicle and garages or sheds are securely locked at all times.

• Keep keys, wallets, mobile phones and laptops hidden in a safe place or stored out of view of windows.

• Don’t give crooks an easy entry; never leave keys under a doormat or in a flowerpot.

• Security mark high-value belongings such as laptops, tablets, smartphone and games consoles using UV pens. This can help police to return any items that are stolen to their rightful owners.

If you have any information about the incident call DC Matcham on 101 and quote reference JD/43125/16.