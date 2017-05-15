Cop sacked after she failed to declare an excess duty free haul

A police officer stopped at Luton airport after failing to declare en excess of duty free goods has been sacked.

Police Constable Susan Best was dismissed following a Special Case Misconduct Hearing held on Friday by the Metropolitan Police Service.

PC Best, attached to the Roads and Transport Policing Command, was alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to ‘Honesty and Integrity’ and ‘Discreditable Conduct’.

The Chair heard, that on 14 July 2016, upon arrival at Luton Airport, the officer failed to declare a quantity of alcohol and tobacco which exceeded the applicable duty free limit.

PC Best was stopped by a Border Force Officer, the goods were seized and the officer was issued with a warning.

PC Best was placed on restricted duties while an internal misconduct investigation took place.