Dad fined for using his girl’s Blue Badge

A man who fraudulently used his daughter’s Blue Badge to park while he was at the gym has ended up more than £700 out of pocket.

Matthew Dorgu, 48, of Ridgeway, Kensworth, was caught as part of a Central Bedfordshire Council operation tackling Blue Badge fraud on 9 December 2016.

When officers checked a car parked in a spot reserved for Blue Badge holders outside Dunstable Leisure Centre that day, they found the permit was for a child.

In an interview under caution on 24 January 2017, Mr Dorgu admitted wrongly using the badge without his daughter present to attend the gym.

At Luton Magistrates’ Court on August 1 he admitted Blue Badge fraud and was fined £440, ordered to pay £250 costs and a £44 victim surcharge.

Councillor Richard Wenham, Executive Member for Corporate Resources and Deputy Council Leader, said: “There is a terrible irony in that Mr Dorgu potentially tried to save walking a few metres and illegally parked in a space reserved for Blue Badge holders when he was attending the gym anyway.

“Even it if was to avoid paying for parking, that has now cost him dear. I hope that this acts as a salutary lesson to anyone else thinking of committing Blue Badge fraud.”

If you suspect someone of illegally using a Blue Badge you can report it the council by calling 0300 300 8035 or emailing car.badges@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk