Did you see assault on elderly lady in Dunstable?

Police investigating an attempted robbery in Dunstable are appealing for information.

At about 8.35pm on Monday night a man approached an elderly lady in a car parked on High Street North.

He opened the car door and attempted to snatch her handbag before assaulting her and threatening her in a bid to get away with the item.

The man was disturbed and made off towards Houghton Road. The offender is described as white, slim, around 5’8” and in his 20’s. He was wearing a distinctive red hooded waterproof jacket.

Investigation Officer Gillian Cook-Smith said: “This is a busy High Street and we are hoping someone has got some information that can assist our enquiries.

“The victim has been left understandably shaken and we are committed to finding the person responsible.

“This was a nasty and distressing crime and it will not be tolerated.

“We urge anyone who saw a man matching this description in the area or has any information to get in touch.”

Call 101 with information, quoting JD/40166/2017.